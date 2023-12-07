The Los Angeles Kings, Adrian Kempe included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kempe are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Adrian Kempe vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 18:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).

Kempe has a goal in eight games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 15 of 22 games this season, Kempe has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Kempe has an assist in 11 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Kempe goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kempe has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kempe Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 3 23 Points 1 8 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

