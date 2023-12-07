In the upcoming matchup versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Adrian Kempe to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in eight of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Kempe has picked up five assists on the power play.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:41 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:31 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:11 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT

Kings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

