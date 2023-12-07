The Anaheim Ducks, including Adam Henrique, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. If you'd like to wager on Henrique's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Henrique vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:30 per game on the ice, is -7.

Henrique has a goal in four of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Henrique has registered a point in a game 10 times this year out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Henrique has an assist in seven of 24 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Henrique's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Henrique Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's -29 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 24 Games 2 11 Points 1 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.