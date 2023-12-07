Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 7?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, is Adam Henrique a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Henrique stats and insights
- In four of 24 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Henrique's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:30
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
