The Edmonton Oilers host the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Leon Draisaitl, Sebastian Aho and others in this contest.

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Draisaitl is Edmonton's leading contributor with 29 points. He has 10 goals and 19 assists this season.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 1 2 1 at Capitals Nov. 24 2 1 3 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 2

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Connor McDavid has accumulated 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 1 2 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 4 5 4 at Capitals Nov. 24 0 4 4 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 1

Zach Hyman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Zach Hyman has scored 12 goals and added 12 assists through 21 games for Edmonton.

Hyman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 30 0 2 2 7 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 2 1 3 4 at Capitals Nov. 24 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 2 0 2 5

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)

Aho has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Carolina offense with 22 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 11.6%.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 2 0 2 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 1 0 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 2 2 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis is a key piece of the offense for Carolina with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 24 games.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 2 2 0

