The Denver Nuggets (14-7) hit the court against the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) as only 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 112 - Nuggets 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 0.5)

Clippers (+ 0.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-0.9)

Clippers (-0.9) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.8

The Nuggets (8-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 38.1% of the time, 1.3% more often than the Clippers (7-12-0) this year.

As a 0.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 1-4 against the spread compared to the 7-12 ATS record Denver racks up as a 0.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 36.8% of the time this season (seven out of 19). That's less often than Denver and its opponents have (10 out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 12-6, a better record than the Clippers have posted (0-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Nuggets are posting 114.5 points per game (14th-ranked in league). They are allowing 110.4 points per contest on defense (seventh-ranked).

Denver ranks 17th in the NBA with 43.9 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.1 dimes per contest.

Denver is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.2 forced turnovers per contest.

So far this year, the Nuggets are sinking 11.5 three-pointers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.3% (14th-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clippers Performance Insights

The Clippers are 18th in the league in points scored (112.9 per game) and fifth-best in points conceded (109.7).

Los Angeles is 10th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.4) and 20th in rebounds allowed (44.4).

With 24.9 assists per game, the Clippers are fifth-worst in the NBA.

Los Angeles commits 12.8 turnovers per game and force 14.3 per game, ranking 11th and ninth, respectively, in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Clippers are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 36.3%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.