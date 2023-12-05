Can we anticipate Vladislav Gavrikov lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

  • Gavrikov has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Gavrikov has no points on the power play.
  • Gavrikov's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 87 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:34 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:43 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

