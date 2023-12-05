Will Vladislav Gavrikov Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 5?
Can we anticipate Vladislav Gavrikov lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Gavrikov stats and insights
- Gavrikov has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Gavrikov has no points on the power play.
- Gavrikov's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 87 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Gavrikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
