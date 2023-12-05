Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Ball Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Terry against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Terry vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry has averaged 18:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Terry has scored a goal in three of 24 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Terry has a point in eight of 24 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 24 games this year, Terry has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Terry has an implied probability of 53.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Terry has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Terry Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 5 13 Points 2 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.