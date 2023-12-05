Will Tristan Luneau score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tristan Luneau score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Luneau stats and insights

Luneau has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in two games (zero shots).

Luneau has zero points on the power play.

Luneau's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Luneau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 19:08 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:48 Home L 4-3 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:58 Away L 2-1 10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.