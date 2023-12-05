The Los Angeles Kings, Trevor Moore among them, face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Looking to bet on Moore's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Trevor Moore vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:52 per game on the ice, is +7.

In Moore's 21 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Moore has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Moore has an assist in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Moore hits the over on his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Moore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Moore Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 2 20 Points 1 12 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

