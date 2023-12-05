When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Trevor Moore score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Moore stats and insights

In nine of 21 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

On the power play, Moore has accumulated two goals and three assists.

He has a 20.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:48 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 18:02 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:40 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:26 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.