When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Trevor Moore score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

  • In nine of 21 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • On the power play, Moore has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • He has a 20.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:48 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 18:02 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:40 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:26 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:32 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

