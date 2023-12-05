Taurean Prince plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 107-97 win versus the Rockets, Prince tallied 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Prince's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.7 8.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.9 PRA -- 12.6 12.9 PR -- 11.1 11 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the 17th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 113.3 points per contest.

The Suns are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 40.9 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 24.9 assists per game, the Suns are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

The Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Taurean Prince vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 33 7 1 0 0 2 0 10/26/2023 18 0 0 0 0 0 1

