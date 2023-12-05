The Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Strome included, will meet the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Strome? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ryan Strome vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 16:01 on the ice per game.

Strome has a goal in three games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Strome has a point in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Strome has an assist in 10 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Strome goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Strome Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 23 Games 5 17 Points 2 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

