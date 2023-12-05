Should you wager on Ryan Strome to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Strome has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 17:02 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:35 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.