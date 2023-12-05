Will Radko Gudas Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 5?
In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Radko Gudas to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudas stats and insights
- Gudas has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Gudas has no points on the power play.
- Gudas averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Gudas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|23:32
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:18
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|14:57
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-1
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
