The Los Angeles Kings, with Quinton Byfield, are in action Tuesday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Byfield available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Quinton Byfield vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

Byfield's plus-minus this season, in 15:08 per game on the ice, is +13.

Byfield has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 21 games this year, Byfield has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Byfield has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 21 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Byfield hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Byfield Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 87 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 1 18 Points 1 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

