The Los Angeles Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois included, will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Dubois in that upcoming Kings-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois' plus-minus this season, in 16:21 per game on the ice, is -2.

In four of 21 games this year, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dubois has a point in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 21 games this season, Dubois has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Dubois has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Dubois Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 2 11 Points 2 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

