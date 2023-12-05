Will Pierre-Luc Dubois Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 5?
When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Pierre-Luc Dubois find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Dubois stats and insights
- Dubois has scored in four of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Dubois has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Dubois recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|14:20
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:34
|Away
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
