Phillip Danault will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Danault against the Blue Jackets, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Phillip Danault vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In four of 21 games this season, Danault has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Danault has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Danault has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Danault's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 37% chance of Danault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Danault Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 87 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 2 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.