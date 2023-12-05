For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Mintyukov's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:00 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.