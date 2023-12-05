Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 5?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- In one of 24 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mintyukov's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|W 3-2
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
