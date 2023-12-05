For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mintyukov stats and insights

  • In one of 24 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Mintyukov's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mintyukov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:11 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:00 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:02 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:26 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.