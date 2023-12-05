In the upcoming matchup versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Mikey Anderson to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Anderson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 87 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:06 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:16 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:01 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:58 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

