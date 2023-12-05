Will Max Jones Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 5?
In the upcoming tilt against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Max Jones to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Max Jones score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Jones has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.
- Jones has no points on the power play.
- Jones' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|9:35
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 3-2
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
