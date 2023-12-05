Max Christie and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 107-97 win versus the Rockets, Christie totaled 12 points and seven rebounds.

In this article, we break down Christie's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Max Christie Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 5.1 6.2 Rebounds -- 2.9 2.7 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 9.1 10.2 PR -- 8 8.9 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.0



Max Christie Insights vs. the Suns

Christie is responsible for taking 4.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.7 per game.

Christie is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 113.3 points per game, which is 16th-best in the NBA.

The Suns give up 40.9 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the NBA.

The Suns give up 24.9 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Suns give up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Max Christie vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/19/2022 27 2 6 1 0 0 0

