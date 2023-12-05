In the upcoming tilt against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Leo Carlsson to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken four shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.

Carlsson has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-4 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 3 3 0 20:44 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

