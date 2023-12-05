The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James put up 16 points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 107-97 win versus the Rockets.

Below, we dig into James' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.4 24.5 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 6.7 Assists 6.5 6.4 7.2 PRA -- 38.4 38.4 PR -- 32 31.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of James's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

LeBron James Insights vs. the Suns

James is responsible for attempting 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 21.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 113.3 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Suns are second in the NBA, giving up 40.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns are eighth in the league, conceding 24.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are fifth in the league, conceding 11.3 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LeBron James vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 36 32 11 6 3 1 1 10/26/2023 35 21 8 9 1 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.