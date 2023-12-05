Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Suns - December 5
Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) and Phoenix Suns (12-8) will clash on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. LeBron James and Kevin Durant are players to watch for the Lakers and Suns, respectively.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers won their most recent game versus the Rockets, 107-97, on Saturday. Anthony Davis was their top scorer with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|27
|14
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Austin Reaves
|18
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|LeBron James
|16
|4
|7
|1
|1
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis averages 22.9 points, 12.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, making 54.6% of shots from the field.
- James' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 6.4 assists and 7.6 boards per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Austin Reaves' numbers for the season are 13.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Christian Wood averages 7 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Watch Davis, Durant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|22.3
|13
|2.7
|1.4
|2.3
|0
|LeBron James
|24.5
|6.7
|7.2
|1.4
|0.6
|2.5
|D'Angelo Russell
|16.3
|3.5
|6.4
|1.2
|0.5
|2.5
|Austin Reaves
|13.4
|4.6
|4.9
|0.9
|0.1
|0.8
|Taurean Prince
|8.1
|2.9
|1.9
|0.7
|0.3
|1.6
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.