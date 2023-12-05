Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) and Phoenix Suns (12-8) will clash on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. LeBron James and Kevin Durant are players to watch for the Lakers and Suns, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their most recent game versus the Rockets, 107-97, on Saturday. Anthony Davis was their top scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 27 14 3 0 5 0 Austin Reaves 18 4 1 3 0 1 LeBron James 16 4 7 1 1 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 22.9 points, 12.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, making 54.6% of shots from the field.

James' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 6.4 assists and 7.6 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 17.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves' numbers for the season are 13.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Christian Wood averages 7 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 22.3 13 2.7 1.4 2.3 0 LeBron James 24.5 6.7 7.2 1.4 0.6 2.5 D'Angelo Russell 16.3 3.5 6.4 1.2 0.5 2.5 Austin Reaves 13.4 4.6 4.9 0.9 0.1 0.8 Taurean Prince 8.1 2.9 1.9 0.7 0.3 1.6

