Player prop bet options for Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -175)

The 22.9 points Davis has scored per game this season is 2.6 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (25.5).

He has grabbed 12.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Tuesday.

Davis has averaged 3.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +118)

Tuesday's over/under for LeBron James is 26.5. That's 2.1 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

James has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (6.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -154) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -196)

D'Angelo Russell's 17.1 points per game are 2.6 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 2.5).

Russell averages 6.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Russell has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +146)

The 28.5-point over/under set for Durant on Tuesday is 2.5 lower than his season scoring average of 31.0.

He has grabbed 6.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Durant averages 5.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Durant, at 2.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Jusuf Nurkic has put up 12.1 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Nurkic has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 1.4 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (2.5).

