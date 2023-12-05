How to Watch the Lakers vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena on December 5, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.
- Los Angeles has a 10-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 13th.
- The Lakers put up 112.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns give up.
- Los Angeles has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have fared better at home this year, scoring 114.0 points per game, compared to 111.2 per game on the road.
- Defensively Los Angeles has been better at home this year, surrendering 106.9 points per game, compared to 119.5 away from home.
- In terms of total threes made, the Lakers have performed worse in home games this year, draining 9.7 threes per game, compared to 10.1 in road games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 34.0% three-point percentage at home and a 33.3% mark when playing on the road.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Questionable
|Heel
|Rui Hachimura
|Questionable
|Nose
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Calf
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.