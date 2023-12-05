Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena on December 5, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.

Los Angeles has a 10-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 13th.

The Lakers put up 112.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have fared better at home this year, scoring 114.0 points per game, compared to 111.2 per game on the road.

Defensively Los Angeles has been better at home this year, surrendering 106.9 points per game, compared to 119.5 away from home.

In terms of total threes made, the Lakers have performed worse in home games this year, draining 9.7 threes per game, compared to 10.1 in road games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 34.0% three-point percentage at home and a 33.3% mark when playing on the road.

Lakers Injuries