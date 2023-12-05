Pacific Division opponents meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Suns are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 226.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 10 of 21 games this season.

Los Angeles has had an average of 226.0 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Lakers have put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles has won 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 47.6% 112.5 228.7 113.5 226.8 228.3 Suns 12 60% 116.2 228.7 113.3 226.8 226.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

In home games, Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-6-0).

The 112.5 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.8 fewer points than the Suns give up (113.3).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 9-12 6-7 9-12 Suns 10-10 4-2 14-6

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Lakers Suns 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.2 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

