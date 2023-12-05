Lakers vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Pacific Division opponents meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Suns are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.
Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-1.5
|226.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 10 of 21 games this season.
- Los Angeles has had an average of 226.0 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Lakers have put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread.
- Los Angeles has won 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 57.4% chance to win.
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|47.6%
|112.5
|228.7
|113.5
|226.8
|228.3
|Suns
|12
|60%
|116.2
|228.7
|113.3
|226.8
|226.1
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
- The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.
- In home games, Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-6-0).
- The 112.5 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.8 fewer points than the Suns give up (113.3).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|9-12
|6-7
|9-12
|Suns
|10-10
|4-2
|14-6
Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights
|Lakers
|Suns
|112.5
|116.2
|20
|11
|6-2
|7-6
|7-1
|10-3
|113.5
|113.3
|18
|17
|7-5
|6-4
|10-2
|6-4
