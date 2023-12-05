Pacific Division opponents meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Suns are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -1.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 226.5 points in 10 of 21 games this season.
  • Los Angeles has had an average of 226.0 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • So far this season, the Lakers have put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread.
  • Los Angeles has won 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 10 47.6% 112.5 228.7 113.5 226.8 228.3
Suns 12 60% 116.2 228.7 113.3 226.8 226.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.
  • In home games, Los Angeles has a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-6-0).
  • The 112.5 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.8 fewer points than the Suns give up (113.3).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 9-12 6-7 9-12
Suns 10-10 4-2 14-6

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Lakers Suns
112.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116.2
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
6-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-6
7-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
113.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.3
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
7-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4
10-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-4

