The Phoenix Suns (11-6) will look to Kevin Durant (31.4 points per game, second in NBA) when they attempt to knock off LeBron James (25.1, 15th) and the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Information

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 21.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in NBA).

James posts 25.1 points, 6.5 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Christian Wood posts 7.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant generates 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Suns.

The Suns are getting 10.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this year.

The Suns are getting 29.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game from Devin Booker this season.

Eric Gordon is putting up 14.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Grayson Allen is putting up 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with 2.4 triples per contest.

Lakers vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Lakers Suns 111.8 Points Avg. 117.1 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 113.2 49.1% Field Goal % 47.8% 33.8% Three Point % 39.3%

