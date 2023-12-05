Lakers vs. Suns December 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (11-6) will look to Kevin Durant (31.4 points per game, second in NBA) when they attempt to knock off LeBron James (25.1, 15th) and the Los Angeles Lakers (10-8) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lakers vs. Suns Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games
- December 2 at home vs the Rockets
- November 29 at the Pistons
- December 12 at the Mavericks
- November 30 at the Thunder
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis averages 21.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocks (first in NBA).
- James posts 25.1 points, 6.5 assists and 7.5 boards per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell puts up 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Austin Reaves posts 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Christian Wood posts 7.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant generates 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the Suns.
- The Suns are getting 10.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this year.
- The Suns are getting 29.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game from Devin Booker this season.
- Eric Gordon is putting up 14.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.
- Grayson Allen is putting up 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with 2.4 triples per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Suns
|111.8
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|113.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.2
|49.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.8%
|33.8%
|Three Point %
|39.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.