The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-2.5)

Lakers (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.7

The Suns (10-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 7.1% more often than the Lakers (9-12-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (6-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Phoenix (4-2) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 70% of the time this season (14 out of 20). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (nine out of 21).

The Lakers have a .769 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-3) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (2-2).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 112.5 points per game on offense, the Lakers rank 20th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, they give up 113.5 points per contest, which ranks 18th in the league.

Los Angeles ranks 14th in the NBA with 44.1 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 45.0 rebounds allowed per contest.

This season, the Lakers rank 10th in the league in assists, delivering 26.2 per game.

Los Angeles is committing 14.3 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (20th-ranked).

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers are coming up short, as they rank worst in the league in treys made (9.9 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.