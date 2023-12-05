The Los Angeles Kings visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adrian Kempe, Zachary Werenski and others in this game.

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Kempe, who has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 2 2 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 7 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 0 0 2 at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 0

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Kevin Fiala has 20 points (1.0 per game), scoring six goals and adding 14 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 0 1 1 4 at Ducks Nov. 24 2 0 2 4 at Coyotes Nov. 20 0 0 0 3

Trevor Moore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Trevor Moore has scored 12 goals and added eight assists through 21 games for Los Angeles.

Moore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 1 0 1 3 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 25 2 0 2 2 at Ducks Nov. 24 0 2 2 4 at Coyotes Nov. 20 2 0 2 5

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Werenski's 19 points are pivotal for Columbus. He has one goal and 18 assists in 24 games.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 1 0 2 2 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 2

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Boone Jenner is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 18 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added five assists in 26 games.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Dec. 3 1 0 1 3 vs. Senators Dec. 1 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 27 0 2 2 0 at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.