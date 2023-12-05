Kings vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3) will try to extend a nine-game road win streak when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.
Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-225)
|Blue Jackets (+180)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have compiled a 10-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Kings a 69.2% chance to win.
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Kings vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|81 (5th)
|Goals
|74 (15th)
|48 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|87 (28th)
|15 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (25th)
|7 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (3rd)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Los Angeles has gone 7-2-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it went over twice.
- The average amount of goals in the Kings' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Kings offense's 81 total goals (3.9 per game) are ranked fifth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Kings are the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 48 total goals (only 2.3 per game).
- Their +33 goal differential is top-rated in the league.
