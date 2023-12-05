The Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3) will try to extend a nine-game road win streak when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-225) Blue Jackets (+180) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have compiled a 10-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Kings a 69.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 12 times.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 81 (5th) Goals 74 (15th) 48 (1st) Goals Allowed 87 (28th) 15 (17th) Power Play Goals 10 (25th) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (3rd)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Los Angeles has gone 7-2-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it went over twice.

The average amount of goals in the Kings' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Kings offense's 81 total goals (3.9 per game) are ranked fifth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Kings are the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 48 total goals (only 2.3 per game).

Their +33 goal differential is top-rated in the league.

