Anze Kopitar and Boone Jenner will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Los Angeles Kings face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Adrian Kempe is one of Los Angeles' leading contributors (22 points), via registered eight goals and 14 assists.

Kopitar has picked up 20 points (one per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists.

Kevin Fiala has scored six goals and added 14 assists in 21 games for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley's record is 3-0-2. He has given up 16 goals (3.04 goals against average) and made 105 saves.

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Zachary Werenski has totaled 18 assists and one goal in 24 games. That's good for 19 points.

Columbus' Jenner has posted 18 total points (0.7 per game), with 13 goals and five assists.

This season, Columbus' Ivan Provorov has 15 points, courtesy of two goals (12th on team) and 13 assists (second).

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 2-6-1 this season, compiling 266 saves and permitting 29 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (31st in the league).

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 1st 3.86 Goals Scored 2.85 24th 1st 2.29 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 7th 32.7 Shots 29.9 21st 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 33.6 29th 17th 19.74% Power Play % 12.66% 27th 1st 89.71% Penalty Kill % 86.84% 4th

