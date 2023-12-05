Kings vs. Blue Jackets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 5
The Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3), winners of nine straight road games, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.
The Kings' offense has totaled 34 goals over their past 10 outings, while allowing 17 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into six power-play goals (22.2%). They are 7-2-1 in those games.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.
Kings vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Kings 4, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-225)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Kings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have finished -3-3 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 14-4-3.
- In the five games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (good for seven points).
- In the one game this season the Kings registered just one goal, they lost.
- Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Kings have scored at least three goals 16 times, and are 13-0-3 in those games (to register 29 points).
- In the nine games when Los Angeles has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-1-0.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 8-3-3 (19 points).
- The Kings' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Kings went 5-1-0 in those contests (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|1st
|3.86
|Goals Scored
|2.85
|24th
|1st
|2.29
|Goals Allowed
|3.35
|22nd
|7th
|32.7
|Shots
|29.9
|21st
|2nd
|26.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|29th
|17th
|19.74%
|Power Play %
|12.66%
|27th
|1st
|89.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.84%
|4th
Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
