The Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3), winners of nine straight road games, visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.

The Kings' offense has totaled 34 goals over their past 10 outings, while allowing 17 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into six power-play goals (22.2%). They are 7-2-1 in those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Kings 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-225)

Kings (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Kings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have finished -3-3 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 14-4-3.

In the five games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (good for seven points).

In the one game this season the Kings registered just one goal, they lost.

Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Kings have scored at least three goals 16 times, and are 13-0-3 in those games (to register 29 points).

In the nine games when Los Angeles has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-1-0.

When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 8-3-3 (19 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Kings went 5-1-0 in those contests (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 1st 3.86 Goals Scored 2.85 24th 1st 2.29 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 7th 32.7 Shots 29.9 21st 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 33.6 29th 17th 19.74% Power Play % 12.66% 27th 1st 89.71% Penalty Kill % 86.84% 4th

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

