Tuesday's NHL play includes the Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3) visiting the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets are heavy underdogs (+185 on the moneyline) against the Kings (-225) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus has played 13 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

The Kings have been victorious in 10 of their 13 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (76.9%).

This season the Blue Jackets have seven wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles has compiled a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

Columbus has a record of 2-5 in games when bookmakers list the team at +185 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.4 3.4 1.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.4 1.7 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 7-3 3-6-1 6.6 3 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3 2.8 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

