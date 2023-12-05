How to Watch the Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Having taken nine in a row away from home, the Los Angeles Kings play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Blue Jackets-Kings matchup on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 48 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- The Kings' 81 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Kings are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|21
|8
|14
|22
|5
|7
|100%
|Trevor Moore
|21
|12
|8
|20
|8
|11
|20%
|Anze Kopitar
|21
|10
|10
|20
|7
|9
|55.6%
|Kevin Fiala
|21
|6
|14
|20
|16
|9
|30.8%
|Quinton Byfield
|21
|6
|12
|18
|1
|10
|37.5%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 87 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- With 74 goals (2.8 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|24
|1
|18
|19
|7
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|26
|13
|5
|18
|9
|12
|55.7%
|Ivan Provorov
|26
|2
|13
|15
|14
|5
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|26
|3
|10
|13
|11
|8
|0%
|Kirill Marchenko
|24
|7
|6
|13
|6
|14
|16.7%
