Having taken nine in a row away from home, the Los Angeles Kings play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Blue Jackets-Kings matchup on BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Kings vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 48 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Kings' 81 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Kings are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals during that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 21 8 14 22 5 7 100% Trevor Moore 21 12 8 20 8 11 20% Anze Kopitar 21 10 10 20 7 9 55.6% Kevin Fiala 21 6 14 20 16 9 30.8% Quinton Byfield 21 6 12 18 1 10 37.5%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 87 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 28th in the NHL.

With 74 goals (2.8 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players