Kings vs. Blue Jackets Injury Report Today - December 5
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Blake Lizotte
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Back
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Damon Severson
|D
|Out
|Oblique
|Cole Sillinger
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Jack Roslovic
|C
|Out
|Ankle
Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 81 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+33) paces the league.
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 74 goals (2.8 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- Columbus' total of 87 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.
- Their -13 goal differential is 26th in the league.
Kings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-225)
|Blue Jackets (+185)
|6.5
