Here's a peek at the injury report for the Los Angeles Kings (14-4-3), which currently has two players listed, as the Kings ready for their matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets (8-14-4) at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Blake Lizotte C Questionable Lower Body Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Damon Severson D Out Oblique Cole Sillinger C Questionable Upper Body Daniil Tarasov G Out Knee Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 81 total goals (3.9 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+33) paces the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 74 goals (2.8 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Columbus' total of 87 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 30th in the NHL.

Their -13 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Kings vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-225) Blue Jackets (+185) 6.5

