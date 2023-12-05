Kevin Fiala will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Fiala's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Fiala vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Fiala has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In five of 21 games this season, Fiala has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fiala has a point in 14 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points five times.

In 11 of 21 games this season, Fiala has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Fiala's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fiala Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 2 20 Points 1 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.