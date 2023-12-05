Will Kevin Fiala Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 5?
In the upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Kevin Fiala to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Fiala stats and insights
- In five of 21 games this season, Fiala has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Fiala recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:50
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|17:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|16:08
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Away
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
