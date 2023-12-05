Can we count on Jakob Silfverberg finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Silfverberg stats and insights

  • In one of 23 games this season, Silfverberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Silfverberg averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:17 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:00 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.