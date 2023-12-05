Can we count on Jakob Silfverberg finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Silfverberg stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Silfverberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Silfverberg has picked up two assists on the power play.

Silfverberg averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 10:17 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:00 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.