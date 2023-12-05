The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 23 games this season.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

LaCombe has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:11 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:30 Home L 5-2 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:14 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:51 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.