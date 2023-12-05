Will Jackson LaCombe Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 5?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
LaCombe stats and insights
- LaCombe is yet to score through 23 games this season.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- LaCombe has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
LaCombe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 4-1
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
