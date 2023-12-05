Will Ilya Lyubushkin Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 5?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ilya Lyubushkin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Lyubushkin stats and insights
- Lyubushkin is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Lyubushkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Away
|W 3-2
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
