For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ilya Lyubushkin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

  • Lyubushkin is yet to score through 24 games this season.
  • In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:44 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

