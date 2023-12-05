Frank Vatrano will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche meet at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Vatrano against the Avalanche, we have lots of info to help.

Frank Vatrano vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 18:22 on the ice per game.

In Vatrano's 24 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Vatrano has a point in 15 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

Vatrano has an assist in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Vatrano hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Vatrano has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 5 23 Points 6 14 Goals 5 9 Assists 1

