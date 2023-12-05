On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Frank Vatrano going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

In nine of 24 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Vatrano has accumulated five goals and three assists.

He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:49 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:03 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 17:05 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:29 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:55 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

