The Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks (10-14) at home on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-350) Ducks (+260) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won eight of the 20 games, or 40.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Anaheim has played as a moneyline underdog of +260 or longer two times this season. They split the games 1-1.

The Ducks have a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.

Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Ducks vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 86 (3rd) Goals 66 (27th) 70 (14th) Goals Allowed 84 (25th) 19 (9th) Power Play Goals 17 (14th) 13 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim has a 4-6-0 record against the spread while finishing 2-8-0 overall in its past 10 contests.

Six of Anaheim's last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this matchup's over/under of 6.5.

During the last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.5 goals.

The Ducks have the NHL's 27th-ranked scoring offense (66 total goals, 2.8 per game).

The Ducks have conceded 3.5 goals per game, 84 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

They have a -18 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

