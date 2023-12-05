Pay attention to Cale Makar and Frank Vatrano in particular on Tuesday, when the Colorado Avalanche face the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Vatrano has collected nine assists and 14 goals in 24 games. That's good for 23 points.

Mason McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).

This season, Ryan Strome has scored three goals and contributed 14 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 17.

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 5-4-0 this season, compiling 253 saves and giving up 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) with an .878 save percentage (61st in the league).

Avalanche Players to Watch

Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors with 34 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 27 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon has picked up 31 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 23 assists.

Mikko Rantanen has 31 points for Colorado, via 12 goals and 19 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-1. He has conceded 11 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 125 saves with a .919% save percentage (10th-best in league).

Ducks vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 5th 3.58 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 10th 31.9 Shots 29.5 23rd 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 23rd 16th 20.21% Power Play % 21.79% 13th 6th 85.56% Penalty Kill % 79.44% 16th

