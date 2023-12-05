Ducks vs. Avalanche December 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Pay attention to Cale Makar and Frank Vatrano in particular on Tuesday, when the Colorado Avalanche face the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ALT,BSSC,BSSD,ESPN+
Ducks Players to Watch
- Anaheim's Vatrano has collected nine assists and 14 goals in 24 games. That's good for 23 points.
- Mason McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Ryan Strome has scored three goals and contributed 14 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 17.
- In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 5-4-0 this season, compiling 253 saves and giving up 35 goals (4.3 goals against average) with an .878 save percentage (61st in the league).
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors with 34 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 27 assists this season.
- Nathan MacKinnon has picked up 31 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 23 assists.
- Mikko Rantanen has 31 points for Colorado, via 12 goals and 19 assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 2-1-1. He has conceded 11 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 125 saves with a .919% save percentage (10th-best in league).
Ducks vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|5th
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|27th
|12th
|2.92
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|25th
|10th
|31.9
|Shots
|29.5
|23rd
|8th
|29.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|23rd
|16th
|20.21%
|Power Play %
|21.79%
|13th
|6th
|85.56%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.44%
|16th
