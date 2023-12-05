The Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2) are heavily favored (-350 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Anaheim Ducks (10-14), who have +260 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

In 13 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 14 of their 22 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

The Ducks have been the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 40.0%, of those games.

Colorado has had moneyline odds of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Anaheim has played with moneyline odds of +260 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 5-5 6-4-0 6.5 3.9 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.9 2.5 9 23.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 2.2 4.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.2 4.2 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

