Having dropped three in a row, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Ducks vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Ducks Avalanche 4-3 (F/SO) ANA 11/15/2023 Avalanche Ducks 8-2 COL

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have conceded 84 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 66 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 24 14 9 23 7 16 40% Mason McTavish 24 10 11 21 7 7 57% Ryan Strome 23 3 14 17 12 12 38.5% Pavel Mintyukov 24 1 12 13 10 6 - Troy Terry 24 5 8 13 19 17 50%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Avalanche's 86 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 39 goals over that stretch.

