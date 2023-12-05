How to Watch the Ducks vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having dropped three in a row, the Colorado Avalanche welcome in the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Ducks-Avalanche matchup on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info
Ducks vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|Avalanche
|4-3 (F/SO) ANA
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|Ducks
|8-2 COL
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have conceded 84 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 66 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|24
|14
|9
|23
|7
|16
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|24
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|57%
|Ryan Strome
|23
|3
|14
|17
|12
|12
|38.5%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|24
|1
|12
|13
|10
|6
|-
|Troy Terry
|24
|5
|8
|13
|19
|17
|50%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 70 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- The Avalanche's 86 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 39 goals over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|23
|7
|27
|34
|13
|21
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|24
|8
|23
|31
|25
|13
|46.6%
|Mikko Rantanen
|24
|12
|19
|31
|12
|12
|52.5%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|24
|10
|11
|21
|11
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|24
|4
|9
|13
|17
|17
|-
