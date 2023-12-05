Currently, the Anaheim Ducks (10-14) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body Jakob Silfverberg RW Questionable Undisclosed Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Samuel Girard D Out Personal Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed Cale Makar D Questionable Lower Body

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 66 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

Anaheim's total of 84 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 25th in the league.

Their -18 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

Colorado's 86 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.

They have the league's eighth-best goal differential at +16.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-350) Ducks (+260) 6.5

